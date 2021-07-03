Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.30% of Conduent worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after buying an additional 3,214,032 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Conduent by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 230,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Conduent by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 997,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.