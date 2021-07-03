Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Rush Enterprises worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

