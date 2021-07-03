Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.68% of Agilysys worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $2,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $23,392,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $2,666,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

