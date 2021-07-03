Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.69% of Tilly’s worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE TLYS opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $485.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

