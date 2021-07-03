Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 394,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.03. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

