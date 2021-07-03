Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 125,800 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Sonoco Products worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $66.57 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.