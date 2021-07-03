Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.68% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $165.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.88. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.21 and a 12 month high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

