Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 118,700 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of AMC Networks worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

