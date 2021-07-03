Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,600 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of NewMarket worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 7.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $316.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $306.23 and a 52-week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

