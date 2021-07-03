Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,247,400 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.63 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

