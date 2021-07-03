Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $19.15 Million Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 455,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.