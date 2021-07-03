Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,102,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.