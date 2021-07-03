RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

