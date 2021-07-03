renBTC Achieves Market Cap of $382.38 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $34,679.51 or 0.99896574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $382.38 million and $5.26 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018189 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 716.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,026 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

