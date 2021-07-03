Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $929,694.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $50.43 million and $929,694.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.