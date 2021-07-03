Reviewing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $171.76 billion 1.22 -$5.18 billion $3.18 9.19 Orbsat $5.69 million 1.19 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -1.29% 12.33% 4.29% Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AT&T and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 3 5 8 0 2.31 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $31.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Orbsat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services. It also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, wireless data cards, and IP-based set-top boxes, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAIDSM, AT&T TV, AT&T Fiber, and DIRECTV brand names. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services, and advertising services. It also operates cable networks; video on demand streaming platform under the HBO Max and HBO GO names; multichannel pay television services under the HBO and Cinemax; and digital media properties, as well as licenses its content to television networks and over-the-top services. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

