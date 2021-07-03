Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.90. Revlon shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 93,892 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.