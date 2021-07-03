Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00745368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080745 BTC.

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

