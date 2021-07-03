REVV Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.18 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00754288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00080864 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

