RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get RH alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $689.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $254.10 and a one year high of $733.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.