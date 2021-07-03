Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 77,472 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £251.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.18.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

