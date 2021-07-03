Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00734154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.65 or 0.07551221 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

