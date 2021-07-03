Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,863 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 139,312 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

