Rise Price Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $532,723.47 and $248.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00060031 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,700,003 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

