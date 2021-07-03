Ritocoin (RITO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $385,511.71

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $385,511.71 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,611,144,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,071,537 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

