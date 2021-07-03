RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.67. RLI has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLI by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RLI by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

