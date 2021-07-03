Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.89.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

RCKT stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

