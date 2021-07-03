Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $472.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $473.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.