Rotten Reaches Market Cap of $351,795.16 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Rotten has a market cap of $351,795.16 and $237.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 91,555,119 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.