Rotten (ROT) One Day Volume Tops $861.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $349,635.93 and $861.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 91,854,454 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

