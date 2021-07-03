Router Protocol Trading Up 44.7% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00013534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and $395,084.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00138899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.21 or 1.00051010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,312,353 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

