Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Short Interest Update

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ROVVF remained flat at $$7.98 during trading hours on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

