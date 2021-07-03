Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

RDS/A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS/A opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

