RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €31.01 ($36.48). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €30.86 ($36.31), with a volume of 1,777,205 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.32.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

