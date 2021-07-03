Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.54 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 16.57 ($0.22). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.57 ($0.22), with a volume of 121,763 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.54. The company has a market cap of £186.95 million and a PE ratio of -18.13.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.