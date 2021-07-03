SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $291,937.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00009008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00138899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.21 or 1.00051010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 649,387 coins and its circulating supply is 622,245 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.