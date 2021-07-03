Safe Haven One Day Volume Reaches $2.09 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00904640 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.