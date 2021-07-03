SafeCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $140.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,683.85 or 1.00024824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00033810 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.06 or 0.01093185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00417232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00390965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005902 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.