Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Safety Insurance Group worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

