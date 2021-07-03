SakeToken (SAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,103.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, SakeToken has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $12,103.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,124,012 coins and its circulating supply is 98,702,073 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

