Sakura Bloom (SKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,463.68

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 79.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 99.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $77,463.68 and approximately $48.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00905727 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

