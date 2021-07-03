salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.20. 4,056,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

