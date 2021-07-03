Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.56

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and traded as low as $49.00. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

