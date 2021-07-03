Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

