Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $35,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT opened at $75.24 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

