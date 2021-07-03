SaTT (SATT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SaTT has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $223,850.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SaTT has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

