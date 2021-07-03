Savix (SVX) Price Tops $4.29 on Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00012416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $277,325.30 and $54,022.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Savix has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 110,114 coins and its circulating supply is 64,665 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

