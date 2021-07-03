Scala Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $3,105.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00169566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,742.16 or 0.99854032 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

