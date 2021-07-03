Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.90

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and traded as low as $158.42. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $160.25, with a volume of 1,612 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

