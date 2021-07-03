Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Schroders alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Insiders sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,477 ($45.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,561.03. The firm has a market cap of £9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.